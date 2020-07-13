Saginaw Police are investigating after a resident reported a noose, with a harassing note attached to their vehicle.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Carolina Street after a called said they found the noose, with a harassing racially sensitive note attached to it in their vehicle.
Police said they are not releasing any more information to help preserve their investigation.
