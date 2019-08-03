Saginaw Police investigating city's 7th homicide of 2019

On August 2, 2019 at 10:50 p.m. Saginaw Police officers responded to a local hospital for a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim has been identified as 24- year-old Donovon Bell. Investigators said Bell subsequently died from his injury.
The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. This is the 7th homicide in the City of Saginaw this year.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident they are urged to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761.
