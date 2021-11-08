The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Owen Street on Monday.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim - 35-year-old Hurbert Hoking, of Buena Vista - dead in the driver's seat of a black SUV parked in the driveway.
Hoking had been dead for a period time, Saginaw Police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call Det. Jeff Doud at 989-759-1285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
