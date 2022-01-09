The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a murder of a 20-month-old that happened Saturday, January 8, around 10:25 p.m.
A Saginaw police officer assigned to a local hospital responded to the emergency room after the 20-month-old was brought to the hospital with severe injuries throughout his body. Police said the child was brought to the hospital following a 911 call made by the child's father.
After initial investigating and questioning of the child's parents, officers concluded the murder happened at the home, in the 1200 block of Dillon Street. Officers took the child's father into custody and he's been lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for open murder.
Police said investigators will meet with the Prosecutor's Office in the coming days to determine official charges.
Police are still investigating. Stay with TV5 as we follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.