The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 42-year-old man was found dead in a field.
About 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Saginaw Police responded to the intersection of Ward and Phelon for a dead man in a field. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound, according to Saginaw Police.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Demore Harris, of Saginaw.
If anyone has information, they can call police at 989-759-1488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Saginaw Police said this is the third homicide of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.