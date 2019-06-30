The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a shooting.
Central dispatch said the victim showed up at Covenant Hospital Sunday afternoon, June 30.
No word yet on the condition of the victim or where the shooting happened.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
