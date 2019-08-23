The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a shooting.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged it out at about 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Details are limited as police have not released where the shooting happened or the condition of the those involved.
Central dispatch said one subject showed up at Covenant Hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
