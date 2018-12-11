Do you know this man?
The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying the man, caught on camera, in relation to an incident on Oct. 10, 2018.
While officers aren’t saying what the incident was about, they are asking that if you know him to call Det. Doud at (989) 759-1285, or message the department on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.