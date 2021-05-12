Saginaw police are urging everyone to help put a stop to the violence and realize the consequences of pulling the trigger.
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and the Saginaw City Council are also pleading with people to put the guns down.
A 15-year-old boy was shot from behind.
“He was shot in the lower back, through-and-through. But there was multiple casings on the roadway,” said Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Police said the boy should recover. The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Saginaw’s west side.
It is part of an alarming trend of recent shootings among young people and nobody is coming forward with any information.
“It’s a cancer in our city. People need to realize when something happens, people need to speak up if you want to live in a safe community,” Gerow said.
Friday, a 23-year-old woman was killed in a drive by on Hosmer Street on the city’s east side in broad daylight. The male driver was also shot.
On May 3, one died, and four others were injured at a house party.
“My heart fell to my feet; I began to cry. I said ok lord you got to fix this,” Mayor Moore said.
Mayor Moore is pleading for parents to talk with their children and urging everyone to put the guns down.
“I can’t believe this is happening. But it’s happening all over the world, it’s not just Saginaw. We as parents, we as adults need to take some control and responsibility,” Moore said.
A sentiment backed up by Saginaw police.
“It’s unfortunate. It’s a continual cycle. We need to get away from that,” Gerow said.
Gerow said the shootings don't seem to be gang related. He said people may be afraid to speak up for reasons like retaliation or checkered pasts.
There are ways to give information anonymously, like Crime Stoppers.
“You’re not snitching, you’re helping to save other lives,” Moore said.
