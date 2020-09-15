A former Saginaw Police Officer is facing three charges in connection with a July incident where a woman was allegedly hit several times while in jail.
On July 11, 2020, a Saginaw Police officer arrested a woman and took her to the Saginaw County Jail, Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.
While in the jail, Ruth said the woman spit on the officer.
The officer's response was to strike the woman several times, causing her to fall to the ground, Ruth said, adding the woman was treated for minimal injuries at the jail.
The officer was terminated.
That officer has since been identified as Adam Collier. He was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The terms of his bond state he cannot have contact with the victim and he cannot be in possession of any weapons.
Attorney General Nessel’s office is investigating the case and will provide more information today during a 1 p.m. press conference.
