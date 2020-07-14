A Saginaw police officer has been suspended while an investigation takes place on a use of force incident.
The city of Saginaw said it became aware of a recent incident that involved one of its police officers and an individual who had been arrested for a crime and taken into custody.
The officer was suspended after the preliminary review of information regarding the situation, the city said.
The officer has been suspended indefinitely without pay while an investigation is being completed.
The city has turned the incident over to the Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for investigation of potential criminal conduct.
"We are not at liberty to share details and names of the parties involved at this time. However; the city of Saginaw will not tolerate any activity that violates our policies, procedures, or community values. We are taking this situation very seriously and anticipate a swift conclusion to the investigations," Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said.
