A Saginaw police officer has been terminated after an excessive use of force incident that happened last weekend.
The incident happened at the Saginaw County Jail on Saturday, July 11.
The officer arrested an African American woman and took her to the Saginaw County Jail. While at the jail, the woman spit on the officer, Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.
The officer's response was to strike the woman several times, causing her to fall to the ground, Ruth said, adding the woman was treated for minimal injuries at the jail.
After the incident, the officer was suspended without pay while an internal investigation was conducted. The internal investigation concluded on Friday, July 17 and the officer was terminated.
"We want to send a very strong message that we will not tolerate excessive use of force," Ruth said.
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc thanked the police department for its quick response to the investigation.
"As Chief Ruth says, we cannot tolerate excessive use of force by our police officers," Kloc said.
Ruth said the officer was with the department for three and a half years.
Michigan State Police is conducting a criminal investigation on the incident.
