The Saginaw Police Department wants to remind residents that firing a gun in the air is illegal.
While some may want to ring in the New Year this way, police say it is very dangerous.
Police said bullets fired into the air will come back to the ground at about 300 feet per second and can also land 2 miles away.
The Saginaw Police Department said it wants residents to have a safe and fun evening without any fear of falling bullets.
