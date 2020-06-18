The Saginaw Police Department said there have been several burglaries at different Admiral gas stations in the area.
Police are asking for the public to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Anyone with more information on the burglaries is asked to call (989) 759-1285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.