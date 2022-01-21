Authorities are urging residents to lock up their vehicles as the city of Saginaw is seeing an uptick in vehicle thefts.
“Whereas the traditional ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaigns are mostly designed to prevent larcenies from motor vehicles, this is even more serious,” Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan said. “Vehicles in the city of Saginaw are being stolen at an alarming rate.”
Officers at the Saginaw Police Department have taken at least 12 stolen vehicle complaints this year. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said this is a significant increase from 2021. Officers have also taken complaints about valuable items being stolen from inside residents' vehicles.
“In some of these cases, the victims left their vehicles running with the keys inside or left their vehicles unlocked with the keys hidden inside,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said. “We understand wanting to leave your vehicle running in these frigid temperatures, but by doing so, you make yourself a target of those looking to take advantage. Thankfully, none of these vehicles have been stolen by force or violence.”
McColgan and Ruth want residents to be vigilant in reporting suspicious activity near their homes or businesses.
