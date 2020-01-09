Local law enforcement celebrated a victory in Saginaw County on Thursday.
“I’m happy, very happy,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said. “That’s why we’re having a press conference. It’s not very often when you can say that you’ve reduced crime this much.”
From 2018 to 2019, homicides in the city of Saginaw are down 40 percent with a drop in shootings by 25 percent. Overall, crime reduced by 15 percent.
Other statistics released from Saginaw Police include a 44 percent drop in criminal sexual conduct involving penetration, a 43 percent drop in robberies, a 29 percent drop in burglaries and a 9 percent drop in felonious assaults.
“You’re actually looking at all the years of hard work and dedication that everybody has put together to make this happen,” Ruth said.
“You look at what law enforcement does, what do we do? Where do we eat? Where do we shop? Where do we raise our children? Well we’re staying right here,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said. “And there’s a reason for that. Because we are moving upward and onward in a positive way.”
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said crime in the city has been declining for a while.
“The important thing to remember is it’s not just this year we have a crime reduction,” Kloc said. “It is the last several years we have had substantial crime reduction as a result of the efforts of Chief Ruth, his lieutenants, the department officers and all the other partners you see before you.”
Ruth was quick to point out this crime reduction is a result of the collaboration between federal, state, county and local authorities.
“We are committed to keep crime low in this area,” Ruth said. “We’re committed to keeping people safe in Saginaw city and Saginaw County. And we’re going to do our best to continue it into the future.”
