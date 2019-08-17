The Saginaw Police Department is asking for your help in its search for a missing teen.
Ryan Moore, 16, is 6 feet 1 inch, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and hair.
He was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the area of Douglass and Hess on Saginaw’s south side.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
