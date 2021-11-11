The Saginaw Police Department is asking for your help while it searches for a missing teen.

Noslen Diette Rivers, 16, was last seen when she was dropped off at Heritage High School on Nov. 5 at 7:20 a.m. She’s described as 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown eyes, and black and red hair.

Noslen was wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray jogging pants with dark-colored Van tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Vasquez at 989-577-0671.

