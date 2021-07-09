Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen around Fashion Square Mall. The man is in the early stages of dementia.
Oscar Blue is 93 years old, and was last seen on July 8 at 1:00 p.m. A possible vehicle he could be driving is a black 2016 Jeep Renegade with a Michigan license plate BAT091.
Anyone with information leading to his location can contact Det. Vasquez at 989-577-0671.
