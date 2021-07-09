Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen around Fashion Square Mall. The man is in the early stages of dementia.

Oscar Blue is 93 years old, and was last seen on July 8 at 1:00 p.m. A possible vehicle he could be driving is a black 2016 Jeep Renegade with a Michigan license plate BAT091.

Anyone with information leading to his location can contact Det. Vasquez at 989-577-0671.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.