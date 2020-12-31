Saginaw Police are reminding residents and those visiting the city to not shoot firearms into the air on New Year’s Eve.
“Please do not shoot any projectiles into the air or at any person, place, or thing. Remember, what goes up must come down. Let’s end the year on a positive note,” said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
Police are also urging residents to not drunk and drive on New Year’s Eve.
“If you’re going to celebrate by consuming alcohol please have a designated driver. We want everyone who celebrates to have a good time and to be safe doing it,” Lopez said.
