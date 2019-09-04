Saginaw Police has a stern warning for drivers after one of their vehicles was hit on the side of the road.
The canine vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-675 assisting another incident when a driver slammed into the side of the SUV.
Police remind drivers that taking your eyes off the road for just a few seconds could change someone’s life forever.
“You’re driving an eight-thousand-pound bomb down a highway at seventy miles per hour. That’s going to hurt someone really bad if they get hit,” said Saginaw Police Detective Matthew Gerow.
Gerow is referring to the crash that involved two members of his department on Labor Day.
Officer Rob Adams and his canine partner Deebo were on a disabled vehicle call on I-675.
Gerow said a 17-year-old female struck their unit parked on the side of the interstate with lights flashing.
“I think maybe at the last moment she saw him and swerved which kind of avoided a rear-end impact,” Gerow said.
Both Adams and Deebo were ok. Gerow said that the incident serves as a reminder for motorists to remember to save a life and give a lane.
According to the State of Michigan Emergency Vehicle Caution Law, if you see any vehicle with lights flashing on the side of the road, you must slow down to at least 10 miles below the posted speed limit and move over one lane. Failure to do so is a civil infraction and is subject to a $400 fine and two points on your driver’s license.
Gerow told TV5 that the driver who hit Adams and Deebo is lucky she’s not behind bars.
“If Officer Adams was hurt, she could’ve faced up to two years in prison. If God forbid, he was killed of the canine was killed, she would’ve faced fifteen years in prison,” Gerow said.
Gerow wants you to remember when you get behind the wheel and head out on the highway to pay attention because someone’s life may be in the balance.
“We want to go home safely to our family every night just like everyone else. It’s a dangerous job especially when you’re out there on the highway,” Gerow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.