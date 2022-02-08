The Saginaw Police Department will soon welcome its newest K9 member.
Denver is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd mix who was born in Mexico. He will soon start his 5-week training program and join his partner, officer Ervin Ward, as an official member of the Saginaw Police K9 Unit. Denver will replace Saginaw K9 Mitch, who recently retired.
"With the addition of Denver, we will once again have 24-hour coverage,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said. “This allows us to have a dog on every shift. That is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city.”
Denver’s training will include tracking and imprinting him with odors for detection work. This training will prepare him to detect narcotics, search for lost children and vulnerable adults who wander away from their homes.
The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association (SVPCA) donated Denver to the Saginaw Police Department after the Saginaw City Council approved it on Monday, Feb. 7.
“The contributions these dogs will bring to our force are immeasurable,” Ruth said. “I am grateful for this donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association and their commitment to safety for the City of Saginaw.”
