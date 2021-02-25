The Saginaw Police Department is working with Othram to try and solve a crime and identify a next of kin for an unidentified body from 1988.
The Saginaw Police responded to a call of an unidentified body in October 1988. According to the city of Saginaw, when police arrived, they found a dead body with a gunshot wound.
The man had black hair, brown eyes, was 5'7", was wearing a green/yellow T-shirt, black jeans, white tennis shoes and two gold chains. According to the city of Saginaw, the unidentified male matched no missing persons case in the area using those markers.
The Saginaw Police is working with Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy to find the nearest next of kin or establish the identification of the deceased.
