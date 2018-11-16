Saginaw Police need your help to support K9 teams.
The department secured funding for new vehicles, but they need to be outfitted for the K9 officers.
The department is hoping families will chip in to help the dogs and officers that do so much for our community.
“We just want to let everyone know out there that this is our big endeavor now,” said Douglas Stacer, a K9 officer at the Saginaw Police Department.
Stacer and his partner Canjo work every day to keep residents safe.
He is also part of the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.
The association is trying to raise money to outfit four new vehicles set to arrive later this year for K9 use.
Stacer said they each need K9 inserts, heat alarms, door poppers, and lights.
“Now each vehicle $13,000 to outfit it,” Stacer said.
Stacer said dogs like Canjo do a lot for the community.
“Finding criminals to finding walk away Alzheimer patients to missing juveniles,” Stacer said. “It’s been a huge asset to the department and we do use him for PR. We go to community events with the kids and it breaks down those walls with the kids.”
Stacer says the quartet of vehicles will replace the current K9 units that have been around since 2010.
He’s hoping the community can raise the $52,000 needed to make sure the new rides are K9 ready.
“They should be here in four to six weeks,” Stacer said. “Now that may not be attainable in six weeks but God willing maybe it will be.”
The department is part of a contest where if they get first place they win $10,000.
The organization with the most votes wins. If you want to cast your vote, visit My Giving Story's website.
If you would like to make a direct donation to the cause, visit Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association's website.
