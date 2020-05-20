While the Tittabawasse River has been the focus for most of the day, officials are also keeping an eye on the Saginaw River.
They do expect the water to rise and potential become a trouble spot as well. The Genesee Street Bridge has already been shut down.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel is asking everyone not in a flooded area to stay off the roads.
"So, travel is tough so if you don't have to be out and about, I would suggest just stay put,” Federspiel said. “Don't travel across any roadway that has water because it is dangerous. You don't know how deep it is or if the road has eroded underneath that water."
If you are out and about and need to cross the Tittabawassee River in Saginaw County, you can forget about it.
"Now we are watching as every bridge crossing the Tittabawassee River in Saginaw County is shutdown at this moment in time,” he said. “We can't get back and forth over that river east or west we have to go south."
Federspiel says he is impressed with the response by his department and other local and state agency that have come together for this crisis.
The sheriff’s office is not doing forced evacuation as they have gone door to door to warn the residents. Some are have elected to stay in their homes.
"If people stay in and evacuate along the areas that they feel that they need to evacuate from I think we will be okay,” he said. “But again, loss of life is number one right now concern and loss of property is secondary. We are going to do our best to notify people let them make the decisions that they need to make and help those that find themselves in any bit of danger."
The sheriff's office t is now playing the waiting game as the expect the Tittabawassee River to crest and then hope that the Saginaw River will not become a problem as well.
