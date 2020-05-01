Father Adam Maher is a parochial vicar from Holy Apostles Parish in Ruth.
He’s one of two priests from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, delivering the sacrament of the anointing of the sick at covenant hospital, during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We pray for healing of the body and also the soul,” Maher said. “If they pass away, they’ll be free from sin, thanks be to God.
Maher and father Andy LaFramboise from Saint Agnes Church in Freeland are on call 24-7 to offer the sacrament when needed.
Due to their young ages and good health, the bishop asked the pair to leave their parishes, and live together in a house near the hospital, in order to serve the sick.
“It’s been a blessing being able to as you know because of what’s going on their families aren’t there,” LaFramboise said. “No one is able to be with them so being able to offer the presence of Jesus that’s why we exist that’s our mission.”
The priests have been performing their mission since April 13. They know there’s risk of being exposed to the virus, so they wear gowns, gloves, goggles and masks for protection, and then go straight back to their house to self-quarantine when the anointing is finished.
“Before all this hit, I remember praying lord, heal these people bless these people. Then he asked me to go. It’s funny how the lord would rather do something through you than for you.”
The priests admit they miss the comforts of home and their parishes, but they say they’ll continue to anoint the sick during the pandemic for as long as they’re needed.
