Students in Saginaw County nearing graduation are getting to the point where they are thinking about their post-graduation plans.
Whether it involves attending a university, community college, or trade schools, students have one program that is always on their side.
“The promise is a last-dollar scholarship that was instituted in 2009 by our state legislature,” said Joyce Seals, chairperson for the Saginaw Promise.
The Saginaw Promise is inspiring a culture of higher education by being a scholar’s “last-dollar,” “place-based” scholarship. Students must meet specific criteria, in which they must live within the Promise Zone and graduate from a high school within the geographic boundaries of the Saginaw Public School District.
“I think our objective is to make sure no student falls in the cracks. So if you don’t have money for school, there won’t be an excuse in the Saginaw Public School area because we’ll fill in,” Seals said.
Awards are based on whether you attend a two-year college or four-year university. Scholarships are available for two years of post-secondary education and must be used within three years of high school graduation, according to the program’s official website.
Seals has seen first-hand how successful it’s been for students across the county.
“We’ve given out over 830-thousand dollars to almost 500 students and that’s phenomenal since we’ve been doing it annually,” she added.
We met one Saginaw Promise scholar who now works with The River View at Frankenmuth Brewery who benefited from the Saginaw Promise.
“I was awarded the Saginaw Promise and it was one of the main scholarships that took me through college,” Isabella Dean said.
Dean graduated from culinary school this year and is already making waves in her workplace. She was an intern for eight weeks before being hired on full-time as Event Assistant. The Saginaw Promise helped her get to that point.
“Now I’m 20-years-old and I have a full-time job and degree and I don’t have to worry,” Dean added.
She believes the promise is an opportunity every student in Saginaw needs to take advantage of.
“The Saginaw Promise is awesome because it isn’t just about merit-based scholarship, it’s a scholarship that is open to anybody from Saginaw, for me it’s like a message like our community wants to uplift us so we can come back and uplift our community,” Dean added.
For those leading the way at Saginaw Promise, helping students in the area is an opportunity to positively impact scholar’s futures.
“To me it gives a sense of hope for students. You know, a lot of students didn’t have a hope to go to school because they have no money. Here’s an opportunity that fills in the gap for those students who wouldn’t have the opportunity to go,” Seals said.
One major supporter of the Saginaw Promise, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, is headed back to Saginaw to help raise money for future scholars.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, “Magic” Johnson will be at the Power of a Promise II that will be held at the Horizon Conference Center in Saginaw Township.
Event proceeds will benefit Saginaw Promise programming and scholarships, according to the Saginaw Promise website.
