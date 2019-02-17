A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a Saginaw ordinance that requires owners of vacant properties to allow the city to enter if the property becomes dangerous.
Several owners refused to register and filed a lawsuit, saying they had no obligation to agree to searches that they consider unconstitutional.
But the appeals court affirmed the opinion of federal Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City. The court says Saginaw requires a hearing before finding that a building is dangerous, so there's an opportunity for owners to enforce their rights.
Appeals Judge Jeffrey Sutton says Saginaw "is no different" than most U.S. cities that regulate vacant properties and safety risks.
