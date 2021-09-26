Saginaw Public Library is celebrating "Banned Books Week" by highlighting the importance of the freedom to seek and express ideas.
“To Kill A Mockingbird”, “Stamped” and “1984” are all titles part of the banned or challenged book club.
Stephanie Reinhardt is the branch head at the Hoyt Library.
"A challenge is any kind of formal request for a book to be removed, whether it's from a curriculum in the case of a school, or from a collection in the case of a library," Reinhardt said.
Part of Banned Books Week is the theme of books uniting people and how censorship divides.
"More recently, we're getting, we get a lot of race-based challenges, not here, but in the country in general," Reinhardt said.
Like the children's book, "Something Happened in Our Town.” A story about racial injustice that's been challenged.
"Because when there's no access, whether the physical material exists somewhere or not, the information is lost, the stories are lost. So that's the really danger of censoring and banning books," Reinhardt said.
While it is rare to see a book get banned, challenges happen all the time.
Many of the books that are consistently challenged can be found here in the teen fiction section. Especially those with sexuality, race, magic and witchcraft.
In 1989 The Color Purple was challenged at Saginaw’s Public Libraries due to graphic content.
Reinhardt said if you're worried about a book, read it before your child and use it to have a conversation with them.
"If your child doesn't have a safe space to discuss them with you, using stories that have been known to be compelling, then they're going to have to figure it out on their own. And that's a confusing and scary place to be," Reinhardt said.
