Saginaw Public Schools has provided answers to some of the questions it received about the strategic plan it laid out earlier this month. Those answers provided more detail on the district’s thoughts about the plan.
TV5 has learned the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy (SASA) site is the only location where the district owns property in the center of the city. Saginaw Public Schools says based on the current addresses of all students within the system, the central city is the ideal location for a comprehensive high school site.
TV5 is also told renovations that took place at both Saginaw Arthur Hill and Saginaw High over the last 10 years will be maintained.
Saginaw Public Schools also believes that based on current enrollment trends, having a comprehensive high school at either Saginaw High or Arthur Hill would not retain students, or draw new students to the district. The district said it stands behind the notion that a new high school downtown is the best option to retain current students and attract new ones.
Furthermore, the district said the SASA site cannot just be left in its current state. It needs extensive work which would be a significant cost, and just delay the inevitable of completely updating or replacing the facility, which was never meant to be a school.
Regarding SASA students, the district said the plan is to keep all programs and facilities in use during construction.
The current strategic plan calls for the demolition of all vacant facilities. The Saginaw Board of Education is expected to act on the strategic plan in its meeting on Wednesday evening at 5:30.
