From black boards to keyboards.
Saginaw Public schools is taking the classroom online to start the year.
“We couldn’t pull this off and guarantee everyone’s safety,” Superintendent Ramont Roberts said.
That safety of students and staff a priority as COVID-19 numbers rise. The school board voted unanimously to begin school remotely due to the pandemic.
“That along with the status of our PPE,” Roberts said. “We still had a couple items that hadn’t arrived.”
Students will learn, watch and interact with their teachers online in real time. Those teachers will be working from the classrooms.
“It would not require them to interact with anyone else in the building,” he said.
Students who don’t have internet access won’t be left out. They’ll be allowed to do learning labs, where they come to a school location and are provided devices and WiFi.
“Obviously we are looking at some very small numbers,” Roberts said. “In some cases, we would keep it to 10-15 or less when we can space appropriately.”
The district is also making hot spots available in parking lots.
Food service will be provided, though the details are being worked out.
They will re-evaluate the plan every 4 weeks, but Roberts believes they’ll be remote until at least November.
