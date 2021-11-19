Saginaw Public Schools will have a half day on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to provide an opportunity for their facilities to be deep cleaned during increased COVID-19 cases, according to a statement by Superintendent Ramont M. Roberts
He also said the half day will provide “much needed additional time added to the Thanksgiving break” for school staff.
“The principal of each school will communicate specifics relative to start and end times, lunch, and transportation,” Roberts said. “If you have specific questions, please contact your child’s school directly.”
The statement said school will resume normal operations on Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.