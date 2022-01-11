A local school district is planning to pick names for its new middle school and comprehensive high school.
In a public forum Tuesday, Saginaw Public Schools heard from the community and there is a little controversy with the process.
The combination of two rivals, Saginaw High School and Arthur Hill High School, and the creation of a new middle school will take place over the next few years, thanks to a $100 million bond project voted on in November 2020. Saginaw Public Schools hears the public's thoughts on new names, mascots, and colors in forums then releases surveys.
They are working through a process of elimination by releasing surveys. One Saginaw High School alum said he doesn't think the surveys are fair.
"They deliberately and intentionally blocked out two of the options. That's not an open process," said Jeffrey Bulls, Saginaw high alum.
There are two options he wants to see in the high school survey.
"Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, they've been around for over 100 years and that's something that shouldn't be thrown away," Bulls said.
Saginaw Public Schools plans to release the next survey Wednesday. The potential names for the comprehensive high school are Saginaw United, Saginaw Central and Saginaw Valley High School.
There isn't write-in option on the survey.
"I don't think people believe in this particular process. They want their legacies upheld. I think the proof is in the pudding," Bulls said.
There is a Change.org petition to name the new building Saginaw High School, and rename the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy to Arthur Hill High Arts and Sciences Academy. The petition has gathered over 800 signatures.
"I feel like our legacies, all of our legacies in the city, are being thrown away. And that's a very sour point for me," Bulls said.
The surveys released on Wednesday for both the high school and the middle school name, mascot, and colors will be open to the public until January 19.
