The Saginaw Public School District’s new cellphone policy will cause students to put their phones in school-secured pouches once they hit the classroom.
Under this new rule, students will still be able to bring their phones with them to school; but will have to lock their phones inside school-supplied pouches.
Superintendent Ramount Roberts said the move came because the phones were a distraction.
The district’s old policy called for students to put their phones away and not take them out until the end of the day, but according to Roberts, they were having a difficult time getting the students to do that.
Students that are caught violating the new policy can receive in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions, according to Roberts.
He said that students who violate the policy may be banned from bringing their phone to school.
Saginaw Public Schools have been known for its low-test scores and hope the new policy will increase those scores.
The district paid $27,000 for the new technology that will secure the phones inside using a powerful magnet.
The technology is provided by Yondr and the district is reporting that they have an unlimited supply of pouches.
Any parent or guardian that needs communicate with students in a case of emergency during school hours will be able to call the main office.
How do you feel about the districts new rule, are you happy with it? Click here to take poll.
