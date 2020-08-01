The Saginaw City School District released its return to learn blueprint on Friday, July 31.
Officials said the plan in place aims to safely and responsibly deliver a high-quality education to students during the upcoming school year.
According to officials, they feel the plan best suits the community. They said they understand things may change and at that time, so will the plan.
The plan consists of three learning models which are the all-in model, the hybrid model, and the virtual academy model.
In the all-in learning model, all students will return to the classroom in a traditional way with minimal required safety protocols. This learning model will be implemented when Saginaw County is in phases five or six of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.
The hybrid model will be a three-day/two-day rotation for students. During this model, 50 percent of students will attend a full day every other day and alternate on Fridays. Students will practice social distancing and other safety protocols. This learning model will be implemented if Saginaw County is in phase four of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.
The virtual academy model is an option for families who do not feel comfortable with sending their students to school in phase four. Students will commit to the full semester of online coursework and will not return to the building at all during the semester of the 2020-21 school year. Students participating in virtual learning will not be able to participate in extracurricular programming.
For more information or a better understanding of each model, click here.
