A Mid-Michigan school district is rolling out a new strategic plan and asking voters to help them fund it.
Saginaw Public Schools is planning a major restructuring, which would close several schools while renovating and building others.
“Based upon the current enrollments of Saginaw High and Arthur Hill High School, we’re not able to provide a comprehensive and competitive academic program, as well as an extra-curricular program,” Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts said.
Roberts said his district must transform itself.
Declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and necessary upgrades to academic and extra-curricular programs are at the center of the district’s newly released strategic plan.
One aspect of the proposal calls for the closing of both Saginaw High and Arthur Hill by June 2023. A new high school would be built at the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy site. SASA would then move to Arthur Hill.
“Students are ready for this. Actually, they’re looking forward to this. Because many of them come into contact with one another outside of school during athletic contests. They live in the same neighborhoods. And so they’re actually looking forward to combining or merging,” Roberts said.
Some residents are not on board with the plan.
“That’s not going to be a good thing because right now there’s too much gang violence and it’s going to be too many sides of town going to one school. That’s going to be bad,” one resident said.
“Before you build a new one, I would like to know what it would cost to revamp one of the old ones,” another resident said.
“I think they shouldn’t close them schools because a lot of people don’t have transportation to get way across the bridge, in my opinion,” a third resident said.
Roberts said the school board will discuss the strategic plan at its meeting on Feb. 19.
It is unclear how much the proposal will cost and if it will make it on the November ballot.
Roberts believes if voters have their say, they will choose to make sure a Saginaw Public Schools education is on par with any school district in the world.
“I believe our community understands that and will put our school system in a position to makes certain that our kids can be successful,” Roberts said.
The full plan will be made available on Tuesday here.
