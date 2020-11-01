Saginaw Public Schools is suspending the return to in-person learning for Kindergarten through Second Grade students.
In a letter to parents Sunday, Superintendent Ramont Roberts said K through Second Grade students will resume Zoom instruction Monday.
The school district was set to phase in in-person learning starting with K through second grade on Monday.
Roberts made the decision based on the surge in COVID-19 positivity rate in Saginaw County.
The county went from a three percent positivty rate to 7.2 percent in a week, according to the county health department.
Roberts said he will also be making recommendation to the school board at a special meeting Monday to have students remain in remote learning through the end of the first semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.