The city of Saginaw received a $25,000 grant as part of an art initiative.
The Asphalt Art Initiative grant, which was awarded from Bloomberg Philanthropies, is intended to revitalize and beautify underutilized public spaces, improve street safety, and promote collaboration in Saginaw, the city said.
Saginaw is one of 16 cities to receive the grant.
"From this funding, the city and members of the Great Mural Project will create a collage of colorful murals on the streets, intersections, and crosswalks of Saginaw, or vertical surfaces of transportation infrastructure like utility boxes and traffic barriers," the city said.
Cassi Miller is the business development manager for Saginaw Future and a Great Mural Project Steering Committee member.
“Public art has the power to reshape the way we experience our city. Our goal is to not only create a new atmosphere in our downtown, but to create new experiences that allow community connections to be forged. Through the planning, outreach, and strategy, we hope to unite and inspire our community," Miller said.
The project will enhance three intersections along Court Street between Michigan Avenue and Fordney Street with asphalt paintings in the intersections.
“It is quite an honor to be chosen among all the cities that applied. We are grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for this opportunity. This is a big step forward for the City of Saginaw and members of the Great Mural Project. Receiving this award will allow all those who are involved in this initiative to collaborate with a team of globally recognized experts who will provide the necessary knowledge for each step of this project," said Jamie Forbes, city council member and Great Mural Project Steering Committee member.
Project development will kick off mid-summer 2020 with a goal to install in the middle of the fall.
“We’re calling all artists and creative community members to join us. We’re excited to unite with our citizens and create a masterpiece on the streets of Saginaw," said Dawn Goodrow-Hillier, Saginaw arts and enrichment coordinator and Great Mural Project Steering Committee member.
To apply as an artist on the initiative, click here.The deadline is Aug. 14.
