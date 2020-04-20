The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced that the City of Saginaw received its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019.
The GFOA presented this award to the City of Saginaw’s Office of Management and Budget.
According to the city, this is the twelfth year in a row that the city has received this honor.
“I am excited and honored that the city has earned this award again this year. It is a goal my team strives for each time we put together a budget document and we take extra care to follow the best practices in governmental budgeting. I truly believe that a budget document should be as transparent as possible and that it allows the community to hold us, the City, accountable for the plans and policies we put into place. We have been fortunate to receive this award for twelve consecutive years and we will continue to work on producing a better document, and hopefully continue to receive this award for many years to come,” said Yolanda M. Jones, director of the Office of Management and Budget.
To receive the budget award, the city must achieve the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
The GFAO said budget documents must be rated proficient in the categories of how well the City’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.
There are over 1,000 recipients in the Budget Awards Program, according to the GFAO. They said award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.