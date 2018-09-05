Saginaw receives grant to install security cameras at public housing units

The city of Saginaw is among dozens of towns to be awarded funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
It’s in an effort to keep public housing residents safe and secure.
A $223,000 grant will be used to install security cameras, doors, locks and lighting at a number of housing complexes around Saginaw.
Those complexes include Maplewood Manor, Rosien Towers, Elmwood Manor, Pinewood Manor, Davenport Manor, Town and Garden Terrace, and scattered sites throughout the city.
“The families we support who live in public housing deserve to feel safe in their homes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD wants to ensure the safety and security of public housing residents and these grants offer neighborhoods and communities the tools they need to help keep their residents safe.”
Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning said residents living in those properties can now feel safer.
"I appreciate the support of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the efforts of the Saginaw Housing Commission to enhance the quality of life for Saginaw residents," Browning said.
