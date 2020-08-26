The Saginaw region's COVID-19 case increase is a rate not seen since the middle of July.
"We continue to see a lot more outdoor gatherings, a lot more graduation parties, and events taking place even in outdoor environments and folks really congregating," said Christina Harrington from the Saginaw County Health Department.
The Upper Peninsula and Saginaw regions are seeing daily COVID cases at 57 per million people.
But the U.P.'s case rate has decreased over the past week and the Saginaw region has increased.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Humane Services, said Tuesday we want a positivity rate under 3-percent.
Even with increased testing, the Saginaw Region positivity rate once dipped below 4 percent and is now back up to 5 percent.
"So, that's one of the indicators that has put us in the high-risk category, in addition to the daily number of new cases," Harrington said.
Only Saginaw and Detroit regions are considered high-risk right now.
The Detroit region while on a downward trend, still has the highest per-day case rate with 69 cases per million people.
What's to be done? The same things advised all along: Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.
Officials are especially advising younger people in the 20-29 age group as they’ve had the highest percentage of cases.
"Our state and local health departments continue to be laser-focused on actively investigating positive cases, contact tracing, and identifying people who may've been exposed," Khaldun said.
