The city of Saginaw has released its updated use of force policy for the Saginaw Police Department.
The updates include a clearer emphasis on when certain use of force tactics are or are not allowed, added requirements regarding de-escalation of any police/citizen encounter, and highlighting the current requirements for officers' duty to intervene in and report improper conduct.
“In Saginaw and across the country, George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked important conversations about race and the role of police in America,” Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said. “In Saginaw, we have been working for years to build a police department that reflects the values of our community and embraces the forward-thinking policies and practices of 21st century policing. By updating and releasing the SPD’s use of force policy we take an immediate and meaningful additional step to improve our practices. I commend the men and women of the Saginaw Police Department for their professionalism and dedication to keeping Saginaw residents safe, and their commitment toward continual improvements in the department.”
The city said the police department's use of force policy is consistent with national and legal standards.
"The policy takes into consideration a use of force continuum developed by the National Institute of Justice and contains guidelines as to how much force may be used against a resisting subject in a given situation," the city said.
Additionally, police officers receive consistent training and understand they are only allowed to use a level of force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control, the city said.
“The focus of the Saginaw Police Department has been about building personal relationships, being proactive in addressing community concerns and working with partners to innovate new approaches to police work,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said. “The City of Saginaw remains committed to diligently addressing how we handle citizens and taking steps to improve community relations.”
You can view a copy of the department's use of force policy here.
“Cities should not wait for tragedy to happen to make changes that improve transparency, safety, and accountability,” Ruth said. “The Saginaw Police Department will maintain its ongoing commitment to reevaluate our policies and programs, and introduce new initiatives as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.