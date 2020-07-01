The city of Saginaw is reminding residents to stay safe during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Several fireworks shows in Mid-Michigan have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If residents choose to use their own fireworks, the city is encouraging them to use good judgement.
“Be safe and avoid fire-related injuries and fire-related destruction of property. Even sparklers should be used with caution as the average temperature may exceed 1,800 degrees. Have a backup plan with a charged water hose or bucket of water in case of emergency. Let's make this 4th of July a fun and safe holiday. Remember, alcohol and fireworks do not mix," Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo said.
Van Loo provided the following tips to stay safe:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Never stand directly over fireworks when lighting.
- Never light fireworks indoors.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks
- Always stand several feet away from a lit firework.
- Always read the directions and warning labels on fireworks.
- Always keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire.
The city's fireworks ordinance allows for the use of fireworks during the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. June 29 through July 4.
