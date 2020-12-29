The city of Saginaw will be reopening its municipal offices to the public on Monday, Jan. 4.
This includes City Hall, located at 1315 S. Washington Ave., and Public Works, located at 1435 S. Washington Ave.
The city offices have been closed since Nov. 18 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.
Residents who still want to conduct business at home can call 989-399-1311 for help.
The city is also advising residents to keep using online options, pay-by-phone, or payment by dropbox, located at the back of City Hall, for all payments.
Residents can also check the city’s website at www.saginaw-mi.com or follow the city on Facebook for future updates.
