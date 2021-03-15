The city of Saginaw is reopening vehicle access to all city parks starting on March 15.
The city is encouraging residents to take safe steps this spring to get active and healthy. Residents are invited to exercise, stroll, fish, and walk their dogs at city parks and recreation areas.
"We recognize the physical and mental benefits of being outdoors and connecting with nature, especially during these extraordinary times. The city of Saginaw is pleased to open access to our parks for all residents and visitors,” said Phil Karwat, public services director. “We trust the public to use good judgement as they take advantage of these facilities for exercise and recreation while still practicing social distancing and following state and federal gathering guidelines.”
Water fountains will stay closed until further notice. The Celebration Park Splash Pad is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
The city said all outside gatherings and events at parks and public spaces must adhere to the state health department’s guidelines on gatherings and face mask order. City officials said they will monitor the parks to ensure conditions remain safe for the community to enjoy.
For a full list of parks and recreational facilities, head to the city of Saginaw’s website. Residents can also follow any future updates on parks and facilities on the city of Saginaw's Facebook page.
