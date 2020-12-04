Saginaw resident Naomi Heredia has experienced a lot in her 45 years of life.
“I’ve had a swirl of rollercoaster rides throughout my life, and I’m still standing,” Heredia said.
Since 26, Heredia has been battling numerous diseases. She has dealt with H1N1, West Nile virus, pneumonia and leukemia.
“With the leukemia, I did also had to get blood transfusions and with that I contracted the West Nile virus, while battling the Leukemia,” Heredia said.
Heredia said her leukemia is in remission. Throughout dealing with all of this, she is grateful to have friends and family supporting her and her children.
The side effects from battling all these diseases has forever damaged her immune system. Heredia became very concerned when COVID-19 started to spread. She was worried it might hit her next.
"And I knew if I caught this virus, you know it would take a whirl. It would do something,” Heredia said. “And sure enough, I was in the hospital for two weeks fighting for my life."
Among her many illnesses, Heredia said COVID-19 was one of the worst. This left her unable to breathe properly without an oxygen tank, but it was her experience of seeing so many others like herself in the hospital that haunts her.
“As I was fighting for my life, I saw others lose their battle while they were fighting as well,” Heredia said. “And that was the scariest part."
Heredia is warning the community and everyone else to take this virus seriously.
"This virus is very real, very, very real,” Heredia said. “For those who do not think, who don't want to mask up or don't think this virus can do anything, it will."
