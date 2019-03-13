A Saginaw resident asked TV5 to ask the tough questions after she’s dealt with a flooded yard for the past two years.
Betsy Moorehouse has lived in Saginaw for more than 10 years and has been dealing with flooding issues to her yard and basement to the past two years.
She said the flooding in her neighborhood is caused by a bad drainage system.
“We only have drains at the end of each road here. So as soon as my snow pile melts, half of the neighbors’ snow and water will come to my yard,” Moorehouse said.
TV5 contacted the Saginaw County Road Commission to ask the tough questions on why her road drains weren’t doing the job.
A representative from the road commission stated a broken tile within the storm drain had to be addressed first, but the weather has been delaying the repair.
Moorehouse said she has heard that excuse before.
“Each time they told me that they’re on their way, or they’re coming out today, and they’ve been here twice. One guy with a shovel,” Moorehouse said.
The road commission representative also said they plan to have the drain fixed by the end of this week or the next, but Moorehouse said she will not be convinced until it is done.
“I don’t have a lot of faith right now,” Moorehouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.