One Saginaw resident is concerned after getting a letter from the city saying she could have lead pipes leading to her home.
"Immediately when someone opens that they think Flint,” Saginaw resident Hannah Ellithorpe said. “That's on everyone's mind right now."
Ellithorpe doesn't want to see a flint-style water crisis in her backyard. She says a letter she received from the City of Saginaw stating that her home may have a lead service line is concerning to say the least.
"Even low levels of lead exposure can cause developmental delays, growth delays, loss of hearing," she said.
Ellithorpe has four kids, and like any parent, wants the best for them. She tells us she wants the city of Saginaw to fight just as hard for her kids as she does.
"After the initial fear, I think the anger is going to kick in,” she said. “they're going to demand something be done more than taking twenty years to fix it."
No one from the city's public services department was available for an on-camera interview. But a spokesperson did talk to TV5 over the phone."
Joshua Hoffman says residents suspected of having lead service lines did receive a letter.
Over the next five years the city will perform inspections to either verify or dismiss those who have lead service lines.
Those verified service lines will be replaced over a twenty-year period from 2025 to 2045. All residents in the city will pay a service line replacement fee included in their water bill to cover the cost of replacing the lead service lines.
Hoffman is adamant the city of Saginaw does not have a lead problem. Saying that the water has tested below state and federal action lead levels. He went on to say those with suspected lead service lines were given precautions to take in the letter.
But that's not good enough for Ellithorpe.
"Cities like Saginaw are being revitalized, they're wonderful, they're doing so much for downtown,” she said. “And this is not going to be a good look, so just do more."
