Activists in Saginaw joined Sunday to stop the violence in their city.
"The community of Saginaw is getting out of hand," said Steven Brewer, Saginaw resident.
"If anybody is not frustrated then something is wrong with them," said Cirven Merrill, pastor at Greater Works Temple.
A recent surge of violence in Saginaw has residents fed up and speaking out for change.
"In the last three weeks the gang violence has escalated again in our community, so we felt compelled to come out and make another statement, and not just sit back and sit by and let it happen," Merrill said.
It is a problem resulting in the loss of young lives at alarming rates.
"When people 15, 16, 20, 26 years old are losing their life, that means something is really wrong with that picture," Merrill said.
"It's heartbreaking. I've been to so many funerals and so many balloon releases," said Cheyanne Kotewa, Saginaw resident.
Activists, pastors, and community members gathered for a stop the violence rally on Sunday. Some of the organizers said this rally is just one small step towards solving a much larger problem.
Saginaw resident Michael Ramsey suggests more resources would help solve the problem.
"All of the same resources that I had when I was a kid. There are no after school programs, there are no summer programs, there is no involvement in the community," Ramsey said.
Another Saginaw resident and activist, LaShawnta Ladd, wishes more voices would speak out.
"No one is showing up to make a difference, and to speak out about how it's making their family feel to lose their loved ones to gunshots," Ladd said.
One solution everyone agreed would help curb violence is coming together.
"We can take back our city if we come together," Brewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.