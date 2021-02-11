The Saginaw County Commission on Aging is looking for volunteers to help senior citizens in Saginaw County by delivering meals to them.
The meals on wheels program does not have enough drivers for the increase in demand for services. People can volunteer one to two days a week on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Volunteers can receive mileage reimbursement for the length of the route.
